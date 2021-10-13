13:21
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He promised that the government will try to fulfill its obligations. The official noted that his generation of politicians is responsible for everything that happened in the country.

«The people know my work. I will try my best to keep my promises. I am grateful to the President Sadyr Japarov for his trust. I am grateful to God for Kumtor. Kumtor is the struggle of the people for their wealth and resources,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov admitted that the economy will face difficulties.

«But it can be put right. It’s time to move from the world of dreams to the world of reality. The country needs a new policy,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/210226/
views: 130
Print
Related
ADB to allocate $80 million to support economic diversification in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s economy to recover by end of year, but risks persist, ADB warns
Thirty years of independence: How the lives of Kyrgyzstanis have changed
Economy of Kyrgyzstan to recover by 2023
Parliament adopts law on introduction of emergency situation in economy
Economic Forum in St. Petersburg: Why Kyrgyzstan is not represented
Foreign economic activity of Kyrgyzstan to remain suppressed in 2021
Import-dependent industries to benefit from regional economic recovery
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Slow COVID-19 vaccination to delay economic recovery in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
13:04
Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, decent life for the poor Akylbek Japarov promises to impose taxes on the rich, d...
12:57
Indicative balance for duty-free supplies of fuel from Russia signed
12:29
Akylbek Japarov intends to reveal all grey schemes of customs officers
12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 238.6 million people globally
11:53
Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits