Economy will face difficulties, Akylbek Japarov admits

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He promised that the government will try to fulfill its obligations. The official noted that his generation of politicians is responsible for everything that happened in the country.

«The people know my work. I will try my best to keep my promises. I am grateful to the President Sadyr Japarov for his trust. I am grateful to God for Kumtor. Kumtor is the struggle of the people for their wealth and resources,» he said.

Akylbek Japarov admitted that the economy will face difficulties.

«But it can be put right. It’s time to move from the world of dreams to the world of reality. The country needs a new policy,» he said.