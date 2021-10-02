Kyrgyzstan to supply gold, dried fruits and resin to India

The Kyrgyz Republic has become a focal country for the seventh annual SpeedNetworking Business Forum, organized by theBombay Industries Association. The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to India Asein Isaev, who took part in the event, told about the investment and tourism opportunities of the country, as well as the prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.

Agreements were reached on the annual supply of dried fruits from the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of up to 100 tons and asafoetida (resin) of up to 400 tons annually.

In addition, the parties agreed that a business delegation from India would arrive in Kyrgyzstan by the end of the year. It is planned to discuss issues of investment in the construction of hotels, as well as adventure tourism exclusively for representatives of the wealthy. To this end, the Indian side announced plans to organize a charter flight on Mumbai — Bishkek route to organize the visit.

In addition, representatives of Bollywood and a number of other film studios will arrive in the Kyrgyz Republic to study filming locations and landscapes, as well as to shoot films and music videos.

It is planned to open a hall on trade, economic and investment opportunities of the Kyrgyz Republic on the basis of the office of the Indian-Eurasian Trade Council.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarifies that the possibilities of export of gold from Kyrgyzstan to India for the manufacture of jewelry and a number of other minerals mined in the Kyrgyz Republic were discussed.