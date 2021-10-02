Kyrgyzstan and Korea sign Memorandum of Understanding in healthcare

With the assistance of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of Korea, an online signing of a Memorandum of Understanding took place between the Clinical Hospital of the Administrative Department of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Yonsei University Health System and Seoul Clinical Laboratories. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, this is tripartite document. During the signing ceremony, the parties exchanged views on the upcoming cooperation under the Memorandum in such areas as surgery, diagnostics, etc., and also noted the relevance of signing this Memorandum, taking into account the fight against coronavirus infection.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Dinara Kemelova called on partners from Seoul to assist in the construction of diagnostic centers, capacity building of Kyrgyz hospitals through technical assistance, joint operations and diagnostics.