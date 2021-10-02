10:41
Kyrgyzstan registers no COVID-19 deaths over last 24 hours

No deaths from coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the last 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to official data, 2,607 people have died from the coronavirus in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
