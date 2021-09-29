Outdoor and advertising lighting of cafes, parks to be switched off

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Khodzhomambetov ordered to turn off outdoor and advertising lighting. Press service of the company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the ban applies to cafes, restaurants, bath houses, saunas, parks, shops and other non-household consumers. The decision was made for the rational use of water resources of Toktogul reservoir and energy saving in the coming autumn-winter period.

All distribution companies have already been sent a message about the need to conduct checks in the evening and in the morning in all regions of the republic to control compliance with the order.