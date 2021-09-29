13:41
USD 84.80
EUR 99.12
RUB 1.17
English

Outdoor and advertising lighting of cafes, parks to be switched off

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Zamirbek Khodzhomambetov ordered to turn off outdoor and advertising lighting. Press service of the company confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the ban applies to cafes, restaurants, bath houses, saunas, parks, shops and other non-household consumers. The decision was made for the rational use of water resources of Toktogul reservoir and energy saving in the coming autumn-winter period.

All distribution companies have already been sent a message about the need to conduct checks in the evening and in the morning in all regions of the republic to control compliance with the order.
link: https://24.kg/english/208687/
views: 135
Print
Related
Ulukbek Maripov reminds of need to comply with electricity limits
Export of electricity reaches 300.1 million kilowatt-hours in 2020
Electricity tariffs: How much Kyrgyzstanis, factories will pay from September
Kyrgyzstan starts returning electricity to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
Low water, deficit, problems: Kyrgyzstanis urged to save electricity
Kubanychbek Turdubaev: We are forced to restrain electricity consumption growth
Sadyr Japarov proposes new tariff policy for electricity consumption
Osh city to take measures on compliance with electricity consumption limit
Kyrgyzstanis consume over 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity for a month
Talaibek Baigaziev: There is unrestrained growth in electricity consumption
Popular
Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport Human rights activist Valentina Chupik detained at Sheremetyevo airport
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow
New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan New project to conserve historic Burana Tower launched in Kyrgyzstan
79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total 79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total
29 September, Wednesday
13:04
President signs decree combining parliamentary and local elections President signs decree combining parliamentary and loca...
12:52
Mayor of Bishkek inspects construction of collector sewer for €3.2 million
12:20
Outdoor and advertising lighting of cafes, parks to be switched off
12:05
Sadyr Japarov signs law banning smoking in public places
11:57
EU High Representative Josep Borrell meets with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan