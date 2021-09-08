Three more charges brought against politician Zhenish Moldokmatov

Three more charges have been brought against a politician Zhenish Moldokmatov. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, new charges were brought under articles 355 «Threat or violence against a government official», 309 «Forcible seizure of power» and 257 «Theft or extortion of firearms» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Related news Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic

The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will send the materials to the court in the near future.

Earlier, he was handed a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under article 264 «Staging mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Rallies were held on October 5-6, 2020 against falsification of the parliamentary elections results. Then riots broke out. The Central Election Commission was forced to annul the election results on October 6. Several convicted politicians were released from prisons.

On October 9, Almazbek Atambayev, his supporters, Omurbek Babanov and others announced another rally. A scuffle broke out on the square between supporters of Sadyr Japarov and the former president.

Later, the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained many of them, including Almazbek Atambayev, activist Temirlan Sultanbekov, ex-chief of staff of the head of state Farid Niyazov, former employee of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security Kanat Sagymbaev, ex-deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov. Some of them are still in custody.