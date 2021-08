Mudflows flooded courtyards of several houses in Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Garden plots of two residential buildings and a cemetery in Balbai village were flooded the day before as a result of heavy rain.

The head of the Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Tyup district, two officers, five rescuers and one loader arrived to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster. Clearing work continues.