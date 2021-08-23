19:51
Turkish company to build waste recycling plant in Bishkek

A Memorandum was signed today on the implementation of the investment project «Design and Construction of Waste Recycling Plant in Bishkek». Press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

According to it, the document was signed by the Acting Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the Minister of Investments Almambet Shykmamatov and the President of Turkish Biotrend Energy Company Ilhan Dogan.

After signing the document, Biotrend Energy undertakes to provide a plant construction project and prepare a feasibility study within a month, as well as provide financing for the project, including the stages of preparation, design, construction and commissioning.

In turn, the City Hall of Bishkek and the Ministry of Investments will provide assistance within their competence in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Biotrend Energy invests in comprehensive solid waste management services, power generation, recuperative / cogeneration heat use, certification and carbon trading throughout Turkey. This firm is a subsidiary of Doğanlar Holding.
