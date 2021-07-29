Culture Ministry develops Concept of Information Policy for 2021-2025

The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan has developed a Concept of Information Policy for 2021-2025. The corresponding draft resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers has been submitted for public discussion.

As the background statement says, «the concept is a set of views, principles, approaches developed jointly by representatives of government agencies and the media community to ensure the country’s information sovereignty, create a favorable environment for media development, ensure freedom of speech and access to information».

The document is a framework document and determines the priorities, tasks, mechanisms and key actions for implementation of the information policy of the republic.

«The concept forms the basis for the adoption of regulatory legal acts, determines the main directions of the activities of state and local government bodies in their interaction with the media in order to form the country’s information sovereignty, ensure freedom of speech and access to information,» the document says.

The ministry added that the information policy of the state includes three main areas: