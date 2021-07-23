U.S. dollar starts depreciating in Kyrgyzstan

After almost a month of stable exchange rate, U.S. dollar started depreciating in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, exchange offices of Bishkek and commercial banks buy the dollars for 84-84.2 soms, and sell for 84.4-84.6 soms. During the day, the currency depreciated by 30-40 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84.3843 soms (0.37 percent drop).

The euro exchange rate also dropped by 20-30 tyiyns over the past day. Today it is bought for 98.7-99 soms and sold for 99.9-100.3 soms. Its official exchange rate is 99.5397 soms (0.23 percent drop).

The Russian ruble appreciated a little. It is bought for 1.125-1.138 soms, and sold for 1.15-1.17 soms with a nominal rate of 1.1451 soms (0.71 percent growth).