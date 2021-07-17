Olympics 2020: Who goes to Tokyo from Kyrgyzstan

The 2020 Olympics kicks off in Tokyo on July 23. The Games have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers of the Olympic Games in Japan decided to hold the opening ceremony without the traditional parade of athletes. This decision was made on July 15 at a meeting of the chiefs of missions with the participation of the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The opening ceremony will take place at the National Olympic Stadium.

It is noted that the organizing committee and the IOC are, first of all, for the preservation of the health of athletes. The limited number of participants in the opening ceremony of the Olympics is also associated with the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

24.kg news agency publishes the composition of the sports delegation of Kyrgyzstan, who will go to the main sports competitions of the year.

Officials:

Salamat Ergeshov, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, chief of the mission;

Cholpon Zhumagazieva, employee of the National Olympic Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Nurlan Ismailov, Head of the Directorate for Olympic Sports;

Marat Askarbekov, Head of the Department of Analysis and Development of High Sports Achievements of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports.

Athletes:

Aisuluu Tynybekova, women’s wrestling (62 kg);

Meerim Dzhumanazarova, women’s wrestling (68 kg);

Aiperi Medet kyzy, women’s wrestling (76 kg);

Ernazar Akmataliev, freestyle wrestling (65 kg);

Uzur Dzhusupbekov, Greco-Roman wrestling (97 kg);

Atabek Azisbekov, Greco-Roman wrestling (87 kg);

Akzhol Makhmudov, Greco-Roman wrestling (77 kg);

Zholoman Sharshenbekov, Greco-Roman wrestling (60 kg);

Darya Maslova, marathon, athletics;

Yulia Andreeva, marathon, athletics (the athlete refused to participate in the Olympics without explaining the reasons. — Note of 24.kg news agency );

); Nursultan Keneshbekov, athletics (1,500 m);

Kanykei Kubanychbekova, sports shooting (air rifle, 10 m);

Denis Petrashov, swimming (100, 200 m, breaststroke);

Roman Petrov, fencing (epee);

Vladimir Zoloev, judo (81 kg);

Bekdoolot Rasulbekov, weightlifting (96 kg);

Ayaal Lazarev, Greco-Roman wrestling (120 kg).

Coaches and doctors:

Viktor Surovtsev, shooting;

Alexander Chernykh, fencing;

Azat Erkimbaev, Greco-Roman wrestling;

Uluk Karacholokov, Greco-Roman wrestling;

Baktygul Alisheva, doctor;

Konstantin Yeremich, massage therapist;

Abdujalil Yunusov, judo;

Evgeny Petrashov, swimming;

Omurzhan Moldodosov, weightlifting;

Kambar Toktonaliev, weightlifting;

Nurbek Izabekov, women’s wrestling;

Baшgazy Kenzhebaev, women’s wrestling;

Tatiana Borisova, athletics;

Satybek Chokaev, athletics;

Ruslan Madzhinov, freestyle wrestling;

Suimonkul Tabaldy uulu, freestyle wrestling;

Kabyl Makeshev, press attaché.

Representatives of Federations: