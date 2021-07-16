Tokyo Olympics to be held without parade of athletes

Organizers of the Tokyo Olympics decided to hold the opening ceremony without the traditional parade of athletes. This decision was made on July 15 at a meeting of the chiefs of missions with participation of the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The opening ceremony will take place on July 23 at the National Olympic Stadium.

«The goal of every athlete is to take part in the Olympic Games, and nothing should prevent them from reaching such a long-awaited start in Tokyo,» the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics stressed.

The organizing committee and the IOC are, first of all, for the preservation of the health of athletes. The limited number of participants in the opening ceremony of the Olympics is also associated with prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, users of social media criticized the dress uniform of the national Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan. Many of them noted that in it they look more like representatives of a religious cult than like athletes.

The dress uniform for the national team of Kyrgyzstan was made by Dilbar Fashion House, which made the uniform for the 2016 Olympics in Rio.