Carrot price drops to 45 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Carrot prices have begun to stabilize. Press service of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation reported.

With appearance of a new crop of carrots on the markets, as well as in connection with the work carried out by the state agency, the situation on the carrot market began to stabilize. Vegetable prices are gradually decreasing.

«So, washed carrots cost 50 soms per kilogram at Sary-Ozon market, unwashed — 45 soms. Carrots are already sold at lower prices in retail chains; its price has also decreased to 60-70 soms in bazaars and markets,» the statement says.

It is noted that vegetable products and animal feed markets are competitive and have no monopoly structures. State intervention is not allowed, except for cases when the Cabinet of Ministers imposes state regulation on socially significant goods.
