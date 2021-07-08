10:39
Cement rises in price by 13 percent for month in Kyrgyzstan

Results of monthly monitoring of average consumer prices showed that the retail price of cement in June on average in the republic amounted to 355.1 soms per 50 kilograms and increased by 13 percent compared to May. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

At the same time, prices for bricks reached 7,840.8 soms per 1,000 pieces. Compared to May, they increased by 5 percent.

The maximum retail prices for cement are registered in Kara-Balta (400 soms per 50 kilograms), Chaek village (399.9 soms) and Naryn (394.9 soms). The minimum prices for it are registered in Jalal-Abad and Uzgen (300 soms), Nookat (320 soms).

Retail prices for bricks exceeded the national average in Tokmak (13,228.8 soms), Isfana (12,000 soms), Nookat (10,247 soms), and the lowest prices for it were registered in Kara-Suu (2,978.1 soms), Kerben (3,741.7 soms) and Uzgen (5,899.2 soms).

The largest increase in cement prices compared to the previous month was registered in Kara-Balta — by 21.2 percent, Bishkek — by 18.2 percent and Osh — by 14.5 percent. Bricks prices rose the most in Isfana — by 41.2 percent, Kara-Balta — by 40 percent and Kerben — by 29.1 percent.
