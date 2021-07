Suspects in vote-buying were detained in Osh city. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of the city reported.

On July 7, the police received information about bribery of voters. Three local residents 41, 62 and 62 were detained in one of the houses on Zhumabaev Street.

At least 115,000 soms in cash and lists of voters living in that area were found and confiscated from one of the men.

The suspects were detained and taken to the investigation service. The fact was registered and pre-trial proceedings were started under article 192 «Bribery of voters.»