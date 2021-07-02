Sadyr Japarov speaks for improvement of language policy in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language Syrtbay Musaev. Press service of the head of state reported.

They discussed issues of implementation of the state language policy in the country and at state bodies, as well as the plans of the National Commission. Syrtbay Musaev told about the work and measures necessary for development of the state language policy.

He noted that significant progress has been achieved in the implementation of the law on the state language after creation of the National Commission.

But over time, implementation of the state language policy encountered difficulties. This happened, among other things, due to the downgrading of the status of the commission itself, reduction of its structure and funding, the lack of centralized coordination, control and planning. Syrtbay Musaev noted a number of other problems that hinder implementation of the goals and objectives of organizing and carrying out work on popularization of the state language.

The Chairman of the National Commission also told about plans, in particular about the need to implement a project to digitize the state language. A software will be developed for converting text to sound within the first phase of this project, and within the second phase — for converting digital text to audio text in the Kyrgyz language.

The head of state noted the need to take specific measures to improve the language policy, stressing that one of the important directions of the state’s internal policy is the policy of support, preservation and development of the state language.

Sadyr Japarov also stressed the need to step up the work of the National Commission for Checking the Records Management in the State Language at the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Parliament and at all state bodies and to provide the public with the results of the work.