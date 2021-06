Krasnaya Rechka — Issyk-Ata resort road will be closed for traffic on July 1 from 09.00 to 16.00 due to repair work at the guarded railway crossing. Press service of the Traffic Safety Department of the Central Internal Affairs Department for Chui region reported.

Road safety inspectors ask drivers to plan trips in advance. They also remind that a detour road to Issyk-Ata resort through Ivanovka village can be used.