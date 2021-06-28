Sadyr Japarov meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took place in Ashgabat city. Press service of the head of state reported.

The motorcade with Sadyr Japarov drove up to the Independence Square of Ashgabat, where he was met by the President of Turkmenistan. After the report of the company commander of the guard of honor, the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were played.

The leaders of the countries made a round of the guard of honor company formation and introduced the members of the official delegations of their countries. The company of the guard of honor made a ceremonial passage in front of the heads of state.

«Then Sadyr Japarov went by car, accompanied by a horse escort, to the Oguzkhan Palace Complex. There, the heads of state, after taking a joint photograph, went to the hall for holding talks in a tete-a-tete format,» the statement says.