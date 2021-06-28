14:51
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Sadyr Japarov meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

Official meeting ceremony of the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took place in Ashgabat city. Press service of the head of state reported.

The motorcade with Sadyr Japarov drove up to the Independence Square of Ashgabat, where he was met by the President of Turkmenistan. After the report of the company commander of the guard of honor, the national anthems of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were played.

The leaders of the countries made a round of the guard of honor company formation and introduced the members of the official delegations of their countries. The company of the guard of honor made a ceremonial passage in front of the heads of state.

«Then Sadyr Japarov went by car, accompanied by a horse escort, to the Oguzkhan Palace Complex. There, the heads of state, after taking a joint photograph, went to the hall for holding talks in a tete-a-tete format,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/199110/
views: 147
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov visits mausoleum of first President of Turkmenistan
Sadyr Japarov pays two-day official visit to Turkmenistan
President’s press service comments on Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Dushanbe
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Dushanbe
Sadyr Japarov: Officials will go to jail for sabotage and bureaucracy
Sadyr Japarov comments on case against owner of Karven club Genrich Balyan
Sadyr Japarov congratulates employees of state and municipal services
Sadyr Japarov receives UN Assistant Secretary-General Mirjana Spoljaric Egger
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Kumtor mine
Political scientist Mars Sariev comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Turkey
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
28 June, Monday
14:37
Affected by conflict Batken residents to be equated with heroes of revolution Affected by conflict Batken residents to be equated wit...
14:16
Resident of Sokuluk district detained after attempt to rape 10-year-old girl
13:50
Situation at Kumtor: Diplomats of foreign states visit mine
13:35
Aliyarbek Abzhaliev transfers 20 million soms to SCNS account
13:27
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181 million people globally