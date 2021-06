Ermat Dzhumaev became the mayor of Karakol city. The City Hall of Karakol informed 24.kg news agency.

The elections were held today; 19 out of 31 deputies voted for the candidacy of Ermat Dzhumaev.

Previously, he served as the acting mayor of Karakol. In 2019, he worked at the Karakol municipal enterprise Zelenstroi. Ermat Dzhumaev graduated from the Kyrgyz Technical University. He has two children.