A 11-year-old boy fell off a cliff while grazing sheep in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the scene, who provided the boy with first aid and handed him over to ambulance doctors,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The accident occurred on May 16 at 11.20 on Uuru-Sai pasture in Teskei village in Kadamdzhai district.