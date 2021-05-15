11:49
International Marathon starts in Issyk-Kul region

The International Marathon Run the Silk road — Shanghai Cooperation Organization, dedicated to the memory of a bronze medalist of the Olympic marathon Satymkul Dzhumanazirov, started in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan.

The President Sadyr Japarov attended its opening ceremony. The head of state stressed that at the end of 2020, the SCO Issyk-Kul Marathon was recognized as qualifying, and athletes who achieved the relevant marathon standards will participate in the World Championship, the Asian and Olympic Games.

«In addition, sports events strengthen cooperation between the SCO member states that contributes to the development of tourism and international friendly sports ties, and also identifies the strongest marathon runners in the region. On December 1, 2019, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the SCO Kunming Marathon and the SCO Issyk-Kul Marathon in Kunming city,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stressed that in 2021, the Issyk-Kul Marathon of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was included in the Label Road Races calendar published by World Athletics, which includes 191 marathons in 49 countries on six continents of the world. The calendar starts with the women’s marathon in Osaka and ends 11 months later in Madrid, Bolzano and São Paulo.

«It is no coincidence that the people say that sport is health, health is property of the people, and a healthy nation is a developed country. Sport strengthens a person physically. Thus, promoting the interest of the majority of the population in sports, we will protect the health of the people, and our youth and the younger generation will be healthy and spiritually developed. Therefore, development of sports is not only a means of achieving sports results, but also the health of people. The state will continue to work on creating conditions for physical culture and sports. Comprehensive development of physical culture and sports is one of the priorities of the state social policy,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The head of state wished all athletes and track and field athletes participating in today’s event — family happiness, success, sporting achievements and to be active members of society.
