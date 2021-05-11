14:30
Border conflict: 57 injured still in Bishkek hospitals

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Zhyldyz Bakashova visited the Bishkek Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics and met with the wounded and injured during the recent events at the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border in Batken region.

At least 36 people receive treatment at the medical institution.

Zhyldyz Bakashova wished the patients a speedy recovery and good health.

According to her, ordinary citizens and servicemen have suffered in recent events at the border. The state, for its part, will create all conditions for treatment and restoration of the health of the citizens. Special attention is paid to this issue.

At least 57 people have been admitted to medical institutions in Bishkek city as a result of the border conflict. 36 of them are undergoing treatment at the Bishkek Scientific Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics, 12 — at the National Surgical Center and 9 — at the National Hospital. All the patients are provided with appropriate medical care.

In total, 190 Kyrgyzstanis suffered in the border conflict, 36 people were killed, including children. More than 40,000 people have been evacuated from the conflict zone.
