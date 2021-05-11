12:58
Mudflows flood several courtyards in Aksy district

Mudflows flooded courtyards of houses in Aksy district. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, courtyards of four residential buildings were flooded in Arkyt village.

«Heavy rains that took place on the evening of May 9 resulted in flooding of courtyards of the houses. Movement of transport is temporarily suspended. Emergency situations specialists and a grader were brought in to the site. 19 local residents were also involved in the cleaning works,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
