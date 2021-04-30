Situation at border: Death toll grows to 31 in Kyrgyzstan

At the moment, 80 victims of the conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border are in medical institutions of Batken region and Bishkek city. Arzybek Borubekov, Coordinator of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan for Batken region, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the number of killed citizens reached 31.

«A total of 154 people were injured, 31 were killed. 43 people have been transported to medical institutions in Bishkek,» Arzybek Borubekov told.

Another border incident began on April 28 near Golovnoy water distribution point in Kok-Tash village of Batken region. Verbal skirmish developed into clashes: the parties began to throw stones at each other. Shootout started later.

At least 154 victims sought medical help, 13 people were killed, including a child, in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to cease fire and withdraw military forces to the places of their previous deployment on April 29 at night.

Golovnoy water distribution point is located at the source of the water canals replenishing Tortkul reservoir on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.