13:06
USD 84.79
EUR 100.88
RUB 1.10
English

CPJ calls for investigation of harassment of journalists during elections

Authorities of Kyrgyzstan should investigate the harassment of journalists covering elections and ensure that members of the press can work freely and safely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement.

According to news reports and representatives of the involved media organizations, on April 11 police officers detained at least four journalists covering voting in Kyrgyzstan’s local elections and a nationwide constitutional referendum, and election onlookers attacked at least one reporter.

«If Kyrgyzstan’s elections are to be seen as free, fair, and legitimate, journalists must be able to cover them freely and without fear of detention and harassment,» said CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Gulnoza Said. «Kyrgyz authorities must investigate the police detentions of journalists Bekmyrza Isakov, Aliyma Alymova, Ayarbek Joldoshbayev, and Aijan Avazbekova, and ensure all members of the press can cover events of national significance freely and safely.»

In the southern city of Osh, a group of men and women confronted Bekmyrza Isakov and Aliyma Alymova, correspondents for the independent news website Kloop, while they were trying to interview a group of women voters at a polling place.

Police in Osh also detained Ayarbek Joldoshbayev, a reporter with the independent news website Eldik.media, while he was filming at another polling station. The police told Joldoshbayev that he did not have permission from the polling station’s chairman to film at the location, and took him to the local police station.

According to Kyrgyz laws on elections and referenda, members of the media have the right to film within polling stations.
link: https://24.kg/english/190060/
views: 91
Print
Related
CPJ призывает расследовать случаи преследования журналистов во время выборов
Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building
Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
Local elections: Parties have three days to challenge election results
Results of voting outside polling stations annulled at two precincts in Bishkek
Police launch pre-trial proceedings on bribery of voters
Preliminary composition of Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council
Election results: Observers register 101 violations
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
Popular
Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution Referendum: Cabinet to resign, elections to be held under new Constitution
Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district Three men kidnap 17-year-old girl in Zhaiyl district
CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2 CEC to sum up official results of referendum by May 2
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
14 April, Wednesday
12:48
Election results: Members of losing parties go on hunger strike Election results: Members of losing parties go on hunge...
12:40
COVID-19: Seven schools switch to distance learning in Bishkek
12:34
Monument to Bishkek Baatyr unveiled in capital
12:28
CPJ calls for investigation of harassment of journalists during elections
12:20
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 137.2 million people globally