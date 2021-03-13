11:12
Sadyr Japarov signs law scheduling referendum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the law on holding a referendum (nationwide voting) on the draft law on Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

According to the document, the referendum is scheduled throughout the country for Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The draft law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic will be submitted to the referendum for adoption by the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The law comes into force on the day of its official publication.

On March 11, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted the bill scheduling the referendum on the draft law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings.

At least 94 MPs voted for it, 6 against, 100 MPs were registered. Journalists counted how many parliamentary deputies were actually present during the voting — there were 83 deputies in the hall.
