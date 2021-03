Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted a bill on holding a referendum on the draft law on the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic in the second and third readings.

At least 94 MPs voted for it, 6 against, 100 deputies were registered. The journalists counted how many parliamentary members were actually present during the voting — there were 83 deputies in the hall.

According to the authors of the initiative, the referendum will be held on April 11 together with elections to local councils.