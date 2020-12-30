Presidential elections: Rashid Tagaev withdraws from race

Candidate for presidency Rashid Tagaev withdrew from the race. Press service of his headquarters says.

He is reportedly forced to withdraw as a presidential candidate due to his personal convictions, which «do not provide an opportunity to continue the election campaign.»

«I believe that you will support this decision of mine like you supported my intentions to nominate myself for the presidency at the very beginning,» the press service quotes Rashid Tagaev as saying.

At least 17 people will continue the race for the highest state post.

Early presidential elections will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.