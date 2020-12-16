Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages

Substations are heavily overloaded due to an increase in electricity consumption in the republic. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ravshan Sabirov announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

He warned of possible automatic power outages.

«Water volume in Toktogul reservoir is 13 billion cubic meters. Electricity consumption reached 67 million kilowatt-hours yesterday. It grows by 7-10 kilowatt-hours daily. The substations are heavily overloaded, automatic power outages are possible,» he said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers government’s report on implementation of the instructions of the deputies on air pollution.