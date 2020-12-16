16:04
USD 82.99
EUR 100.78
RUB 1.13
English

Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages

Substations are heavily overloaded due to an increase in electricity consumption in the republic. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ravshan Sabirov announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

He warned of possible automatic power outages.

«Water volume in Toktogul reservoir is 13 billion cubic meters. Electricity consumption reached 67 million kilowatt-hours yesterday. It grows by 7-10 kilowatt-hours daily. The substations are heavily overloaded, automatic power outages are possible,» he said.

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considers government’s report on implementation of the instructions of the deputies on air pollution.
link: https://24.kg/english/176911/
views: 32
Print
Related
Part of Bishkek residents left without heating and hot water
Bishkek getting ready for hot water outage
Popular
Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms Ex-president of Georgia Saakashvili ready to help Kyrgyzstan with reforms
Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities Air quality: Bishkek takes second place in ranking of most polluted cities
Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021 Ban on export of livestock proposed to be postponed to January 1, 2021
Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies Kyrgyzstan bans inspections of entrepreneurs by law enforcement agencies
16 December, Wednesday
15:58
Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible power outages Deputy Prime Minister Ravshan Sabirov warns of possible...
15:48
Wanted person gets passport of citizen of Kyrgyzstan
15:35
Head of Defense Department of Government’s Office detained
15:13
Brand name for Kyrgyz walnut developed in Kyrgyzstan
14:47
Pretrial restrictions changed for Kursan Asanov