‘Ethnicity’ line included in ID cards of Kyrgyzstanis

An ‘ethnicity’ line was included in the identification card-passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was signed by the acting Prime Minister of the country Artem Novikov.

The changes were introduced to implement the decisions of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court. The Constitutional Chamber recognized absence of the ‘ethnicity’ line in the identification card-passport of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan of 2017 sample contrary to Article 38 of the Constitution.

«The guarantee for the right of everyone to freely define and indicate their ethnicity is violated. From now on the citizens of Kyrgyzstan, if they wish, can indicate their ethnic origin in the ID card,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.
