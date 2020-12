The Kyrgyz-Kazakh Cultural Center named after Abai was opened at the National Library. Press service of the National Library of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The main task of the center is to promote and disseminate the heritage of the Kazakh canonical writer Abai Kunanbayev, as well as to strengthen intercultural ties and humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

The Abai Cultural Center is located on the second floor of the library and occupies 420 square meters. There is a reading room, a conference room and a meeting room. All premises are equipped with specialized and comfortable furniture.