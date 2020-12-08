21:49
USD 84.80
EUR 102.57
RUB 1.14
English

Elvira Surabaldieva meets with injured during October events

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva met with citizens injured during October 5-6 events in Bishkek. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The injured Kyrgyzstanis told about the state of their health, further treatment and rehabilitation, social and economic problems. They also asked the official for support for their treatment in hospitals.

Related news
Talant Mamytov meets with victims of October events
Elvira Surabaldieva said that she would give instructions on these issues for their further study and resolving.

«We will assign certain medical institutions to each affected person, which will monitor the state of health and provide medical assistance. The government, for its part, will keep all the issues under control,» she said.

Earlier, Talant Mamytov also met with the Kyrgyzstanis injured during the October events and helped them financially.
link: https://24.kg/english/176002/
views: 107
Print
Related
Interior Minister visits police officers injured during riots in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Temirlan Sultanbekov taken into custody for two months
Court to select measure of restriction for suspects in staging riots in Bishkek
Riots in Bishkek: Police detain Temirlan Sultanbekov
Military vehicles enter Ala-Too square in Bishkek
People in different countries take photos with Kyrgyz flag in support
Business shuts trade outlets down: Bishkek, October 10. Photoreport
Seven people injured during riots on Ala-Too square
Center of Bishkek on October 10. Photoreport
Five injured transported to National Hospital after riots in center of Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners into country
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards U.S. Ambassador makes statement on events in Kyrgyzstan at Stremlenie Awards
Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest Atambayev’s case: Kanat Sagymbaev put under house arrest
8 December, Tuesday
21:47
Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian aid to orphanages Servicemen of Russian Kant airbase donate humanitarian...
21:33
Russian Ural Airlines resumes charter flights to Kyrgyzstan
21:04
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts second intervention in December
20:55
At least 25 criminal cases initiated on theft of coal from Kara-Keche
20:48
Kyrgyzstani jumps out of window in Yekaterinburg