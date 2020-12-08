Elvira Surabaldieva meets with injured during October events

Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Elvira Surabaldieva met with citizens injured during October 5-6 events in Bishkek. Press service of the Government’s Executive Office reported.

The injured Kyrgyzstanis told about the state of their health, further treatment and rehabilitation, social and economic problems. They also asked the official for support for their treatment in hospitals.

Elvira Surabaldieva said that she would give instructions on these issues for their further study and resolving.

«We will assign certain medical institutions to each affected person, which will monitor the state of health and provide medical assistance. The government, for its part, will keep all the issues under control,» she said.

Earlier, Talant Mamytov also met with the Kyrgyzstanis injured during the October events and helped them financially.