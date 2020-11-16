Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest

Prosecutor of Alamedin district, Edil Stakeev, detained on the fact of a bribe, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. In addition, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for the Deputy Prosecutor of the district Akylbek Moidunov.

The prosecutor of Alamedin district Edil Stakeev and his deputy Akylbek Moidunov were detained by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation found out that the officials of the supervisory body allegedly entered into an agreement with the supervised investigation units and on a regular basis extorted and received money from defendants in criminal cases for making a procedural decision.