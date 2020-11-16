12:58
USD 84.80
EUR 100.19
RUB 1.10
English

Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest

Prosecutor of Alamedin district, Edil Stakeev, detained on the fact of a bribe, was placed under house arrest. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. In addition, the court chose a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for the Deputy Prosecutor of the district Akylbek Moidunov.

The prosecutor of Alamedin district Edil Stakeev and his deputy Akylbek Moidunov were detained by the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security. The investigation found out that the officials of the supervisory body allegedly entered into an agreement with the supervised investigation units and on a regular basis extorted and received money from defendants in criminal cases for making a procedural decision.
link: https://24.kg/english/173171/
views: 95
Print
Related
SCNS detains Deputy Prosecutor of Alamedin district
Policeman detained in Suzak district for extorting $ 1,000
Policeman extorts money in Suzak district
Member of Kyrgyzteploenergo tender commission detained for bribe extortion
SCNS employee extorts bribe of $ 3,000, case sent to court
Financial police officer detained in Bishkek
Official of Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan detained for bribery
Elections 2020: Prosecutor's Office opens case on bribery of voters
Chairman of district court arrested for bribe extortion in Kara-Suu
SCNS officer detained for bribe extortion fired
Popular
Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay Ricard Tomas Herrero about Kyrgyzstan: I can’t imagine better place to stay
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology Sadyr Japarov: Presidential elections will be held using blockchain technology
Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia Ex-Minister of Education and Science Kanybek Isakov dies of pneumonia
16 November, Monday
12:23
Jalal-Abad microdistricts left without water Jalal-Abad microdistricts left without water
12:11
Prosecutor of Alamedin district placed under house arrest
12:03
Three people injured in traffic accident in Toktogul district
11:47
20 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:39
Four patients die from coronavirus for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan