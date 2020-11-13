Sadyr Japarov passes state language exam

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has passed the state language exam at Kyrgyztest state institution today. His press service reported.

The state language exam consists of five subtests. The language test assesses the skills of applying lexical and grammatical norms in practice, understanding of the heard and read information, the ability to express thoughts in written and oral forms.

«The acting Head of State Sadyr Japarov successfully passed the state language exam,» the statement reads.