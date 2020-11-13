19:27
USD 84.51
EUR 99.61
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov passes state language exam

Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has passed the state language exam at Kyrgyztest state institution today. His press service reported.

The state language exam consists of five subtests. The language test assesses the skills of applying lexical and grammatical norms in practice, understanding of the heard and read information, the ability to express thoughts in written and oral forms.

«The acting Head of State Sadyr Japarov successfully passed the state language exam,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/173005/
views: 108
Print
Related
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: State language is great heritage of ancestors
Education Ministry presents 18 new books in Kyrgyz language
National Commission concerned about low role of state language in science
Education Ministry to train teachers to improve state language teaching quality
Accounts Chamber to raise requirements for state language proficiency
State Language Day. British Ambassador reads poem by Alykul Osmonov
U.S. Embassy employees read tongue twisters in Kyrgyz
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz
State language has not yet taken its historical place, President believes
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: We need to increase significance of Kyrgyz language
Popular
Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire Orto-Sai market sellers tell about possible causes and consequences of fire
Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format Over 1,000 schools in Kyrgyzstan to resume work in traditional format
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir SCNS of Kyrgyzstan detains member of Hizb ut-Tahrir
Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike Supporters of Almazbek Atambayev, other political prisoners go on hunger strike
13 November, Friday
18:33
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the phone Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talk over the p...
18:24
Kyrgyzstan imposes moratorium on issue of licenses for gold, silver, copper
18:16
Sadyr Japarov passes state language exam
18:13
Ex-lawyer of Japarov appointed head of State Commission for Religious Affairs
18:07
82 types of public services become automated in Kyrgyzstan