Young protesters unhappy with new appointments in Kyrgyzstan

The young generation of protesters is dissatisfied with the new appointments in Kyrgyzstan. They announced this at a spontaneous rally near the National Television and Radio Corporation, where about 200 people gathered.

«We do not recognize the Coordination Council. We want to see young and new politicians, not old officials and ministers. We want a new, people’s Coordination Council headed by Sapar Isakov. Let new young leaders gather around him,» one youth representative said.

The protesters wanted to tell about their discontent on the air of OTRK. A conflict broke out between them near the building of the television corporation. Public figure Rita Borbukeeva called on the young people to be calm.

The young generation was given time on the air, five their representatives will speak on OTRK.
