The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Issyk-Kul region, Balbak Tulobaev, wrote a letter of resignation on his own free will. A photo of his statement was posted on social media.

He himself is not available for comment.

Balbak Tulobaev was appointed to this position on July 27, 2020. Prior to that, he served as a Chief of Staff of the Bishkek City Hall.