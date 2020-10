Rally of parties that lost the parliamentary elections on October 4 is being held in Bishkek on the central Ala-Too square.

The Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan, Chon Kazat, Reforma, Mekenchil and Meken Yntymagy parties take part in the protest.

About 500 people dissatisfied with the voting results gathered on the square by 12.30.

According to the representative of Chon Kazat party, Syimyk Japykeev, much more supporters of these parties should come to the protest action.

According to Temirbek Asanbekov, the leaders of several opposition parties signed an agreement. He urged not to succumb to provocations and maintain order.