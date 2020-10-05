Mekenchil joins Social Democrats at the rally in Bishkek

A rally of political party Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan is taking place in Bishkek near the building of the Parliament.

Representatives of Mekenchil party joined the protesters.

According to its representative Melis Aspekov, the leader of the political organization Kamchybek Tashiev will also join the protesters. «We demand to cancel the election results and hold repeated voting,» he said.

Melis Aspekov promised that Kamchybek Tashiev would not climb the fence of the White House.

Candidate from the Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan party Irina Karamushkina demanded an explanation of the voting results from the CEC. According to her, representatives of the Central Election Commission should come out to the protesters.

About 100 people participate in the rally.