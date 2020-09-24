18:26
Elections 2020: PECs provided with sanitizers, masks and gloves

Polling stations in Kyrgyzstan and abroad are provided with sanitizers, masks and rubber gloves. Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan, Abdyzhapar Bekmatov, told during a video conference.

According to him, 2 million masks for voters have been delivered. A person will not be allowed into the polling station until the temperature is measured; it will be done by a non-contact thermometer. «If the temperature turns out to be above normal, then we recommend staying at home on the election day. If a person feels unwell, he or she can also vote at home. A visiting team will come on October 3. But it is necessary to notify the PEC in advance that the citizen wants to fulfill civic duty the day before October 4,» Abdyzhapar Bekmatov told.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree setting date of parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 4. At least 16 political organizations participate in the elections.
https://24.kg/english/166330/
