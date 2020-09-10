Kindergarten for 75 children to be built in Uzgen

A new kindergarten for 75 children will be built in Uzgen. The state procurement portal says.

Construction tender was announced by the Municipal Property Management Department under the City Hall of Uzgen. It is planned to spend 21 million soms on these purposes.

The kindergarten is planned to be built in Mazhurum Tal quarter on the territory of Amir Temur school.

The contractor must start or continue work at own expense in case of absence or delay of financing (provide a letter of guarantee on letterhead).