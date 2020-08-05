11:28
Public transport drivers continue to be fined in Osh city

At least 101 public transport drivers have been fined for violations of sanitary rules in Osh city. The City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Inspections have been toughened in Osh to ensure compliance of drivers with sanitary rules in transport.

«We conduct regular raids, check cleanliness of buses, trolleybuses and minibuses. Some 101 drivers have been fined, many have been warned. An antiseptic must be installed in each vehicle, and passengers must wear masks. Unfortunately, not everyone observes this. We will continue such raids,» the City Hall informed.
