Kubatbek Boronov to become technical Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

The leader of the majority parliamentary coalition, Isa Omurkulov, said at a meeting today that in connection with resignation of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev, the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov was nominated for the vacant post.

The parliamentary alliance nominated and approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of the technical head of the Government.

«Resignation of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was a politically correct step in the current situation. As you all know, Kubatbek Boronov will head the Government only until the elections to the Parliament. He will be the technical Prime Minister. Not everyone would have taken it upon himself,» Isa Omurkulov said.

Kubatbek Boronov himself promised that he would adhere to the current policy.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.