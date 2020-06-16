14:45
USD 74.88
EUR 84.35
RUB 1.06
English

Kubatbek Boronov to become technical Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

The leader of the majority parliamentary coalition, Isa Omurkulov, said at a meeting today that in connection with resignation of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziyev, the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov was nominated for the vacant post.

The parliamentary alliance nominated and approved the candidacy of Kubatbek Boronov for the post of the technical head of the Government.

«Resignation of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev was a politically correct step in the current situation. As you all know, Kubatbek Boronov will head the Government only until the elections to the Parliament. He will be the technical Prime Minister. Not everyone would have taken it upon himself,» Isa Omurkulov said.

Kubatbek Boronov himself promised that he would adhere to the current policy.

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev resigned last night. He had worked as head of the Cabinet for two years. During this time, the entire composition of the Government has been replaced by 90 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/156213/
views: 122
Print
Related
Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall
Nurbolot Usenbaev appointed new Deputy Minister of Health
Aida Ismailova appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Staff reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall
Executive Secretary of Pardon Commission under President appointed
New deputy head of Pervomaisky district of Bishkek appointed
New Director General of Electric Stations Company appointed
Adybek Nabiev appointed First Deputy Head of Batken district
New Deputy Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Urmatbek Kokocharov becomes head of State Agency for Architecture
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules Cafes and shops in Bishkek to be closed for violation of sanitary rules
16 June, Tuesday
14:40
Domestic TV companies of Kyrgyzstan ask not to amend Law on Television Domestic TV companies of Kyrgyzstan ask not to amend La...
13:25
Kubatbek Boronov to become technical Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
13:03
Ex-deputy appointed new head of Education Department at Bishkek City Hall
12:39
14 more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:18
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 8 million people globally