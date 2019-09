As of the beginning of September, 4,346 soft mortgage loans in the amount of over 5 billion soms have been granted in Kyrgyzstan. The State Mortgage Company reported.

The most of all loans were issued in Chui region (1,408) and Bishkek (621), least of all — in Batken (76) and Talas (74) regions.

At least 593 loans were granted in Osh, in Jalal-Abad region — 546, in Osh — 537. Residents of Naryn region received 170 loans, and Issyk-Kul region — 321.