Busurmankul Abdibait uulu defeats Ukrainian at MMA M-1 Challenge Tournament

Kyrgyzstani Busurmankul Abdibait uulu defeated an Ukrainian Andrey Lezhnev at M-1 Challenge 104 International Mixed Martial Arts Tournament.

The tournament was held on August 30 in Orenburg (Russia). Professional fighters from Russia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the USA, Ukraine and France participated in it. The program included nine fights.

Busurmankul Abdibait uulu and Andrey Lezhnev competed in the weight category up to 65.8 kilograms. This was the fifth bout under the auspices of the prestigious organization M-1 and the first since November 2018 for the Kyrgyzstani. He fought in his characteristic bright manner and won by the decision of judges.

This is the fourth consecutive victory of Busurmankul at M-1. In general, he has 12 victories in 15 professional MMA fights.
views: 76
