International adoption. Kyrgyzstan to change order of accreditation

It is proposed to change the order of accreditation of foreign organizations engaged in international adoption in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Labor and Social Development of the country submitted the draft government decree for public discussion.

As the background statement says, in early 2018, a Government decree on Accreditation in Kyrgyzstan of Representative Offices of Foreign Organizations dealing with International Adoption was adopted, but the Prosecutor General’s Office found corruption risks in it.

The lack of reasoned terms for consideration of applications for accreditation, norms requiring publication of acts adopted for accreditation on the website of an authorized body, terms of re-accreditation, monitoring of accredited representative offices were among them.

In this regard, the current provision is proposed to be recognized as invalid, since the number of changes and additions made to the current variant makes up more than a half of the text.

«Adoption of this project will streamline the procedure for accreditation of representative offices in accordance with the Hague Convention, will ensure maximum transparency of the accreditation procedure and monitoring of representative offices,» the document says.