Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan find understanding on many issues

«During the negotiations, we discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, compared notes, found common understanding and mutually acceptable solutions to many problems,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said after talks with his Uzbek counterpart.

According to him, today, relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level of strategic partnership. Regular contacts at the level of heads of state create the basis for the further development of relations in all areas. In 2017, during the official visit of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov to Uzbekistan, a large package of documents was signed in the areas of trade, economic, financial, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.

«In 2018, the dialogue between the heads of state continued at various international venues. Now we are preparing for a return official visit of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Kyrgyz Republic. Therefore, we need to focus on building intergovernmental partnership. The Kyrgyz side is ready to discuss with the partners the whole range of topical issues and find mutually beneficial solutions,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.
