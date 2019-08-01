Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to equally estimate import volumes

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agreed on common approaches in the administration of the volume of import of goods. The State Tax Service reported.

The Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Onolbekov met with the head of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Marat Sultangaziev.

“Agreements have been reached on the use of uniform approaches in the administration of import volumes, as well as on conducting a pilot project on the use of navigation seals during the transit of goods. The implementation of the intergovernmental agreement will increase the efficiency of customs administration, shorten the transit time and increase the volume of transported goods,” the message says.

Recall, the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan considered that gray imports was brought to Kazakhstan through unequipped checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan. In response, the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that, according to mirror statistics, there was a large discrepancy in the data on exports of Chinese goods to Kazakhstan and imports of Chinese goods to Kazakhstan, which indicates the presence of gray imports in Kazakhstan itself.