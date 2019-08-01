10:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Customs officers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan to equally estimate import volumes

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agreed on common approaches in the administration of the volume of import of goods. The State Tax Service reported.

The Chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Onolbekov met with the head of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Marat Sultangaziev.

Related news
Gray imports from the PRC brought to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan
 “Agreements have been reached on the use of uniform approaches in the administration of import volumes, as well as on conducting a pilot project on the use of navigation seals during the transit of goods. The implementation of the intergovernmental agreement will increase the efficiency of customs administration, shorten the transit time and increase the volume of transported goods,” the message says.

Recall, the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan considered that gray imports was brought to Kazakhstan through unequipped checkpoints in Kyrgyzstan. In response, the Customs Service of the Kyrgyz Republic stated that, according to mirror statistics, there was a large discrepancy in the data on exports of Chinese goods to Kazakhstan and imports of Chinese goods to Kazakhstan, which indicates the presence of gray imports in Kazakhstan itself.    
link:
views: 48
Print
Related
Gray import: Kyrgyzstan’s Customs believes in existing problems in Kazakhstan
Gray imports from the PRC brought to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan
Heavy trucks repeatedly line up on Kyrgyzstan - Kazakhstan border
Electric Stations company admits exchange of electricity with Kazakhstan
81 rescuers continue search for missing tourist from Kazakhstan
Liberalization of traffic through Kazakhstan: Navigation seals introduced
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in autumn
Nine documents signed following Askar Mamin’s visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov meets with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin
Kyrgyz delegation satisfied with results of negotiations with Kazakhstan
Popular
Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov Protesters in Kochkorka demand to release Sapar Isakov
Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok Pamela Catalan from Argentina: I love Kyrgyz lepyoshka and boorsok
Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka Supporters of Sapar Isakov gather for rally in Kochkorka
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution Rally in support of Sapar Isakov ends by adoption of resolution