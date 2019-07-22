Gray imports from the PRC brought to Kazakhstan through Kyrgyzstan

Smugglers are trying to bring gray imports to Kazakhstan using unequipped checkpoints of Kyrgyzstan. The State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.

According to it, smuggling and illegal trade schemes have become a common challenge for Eurasian states. In order to deliver products to Kazakhstan, smugglers think up different schemes. One of them is entry into the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union through Kyrgyzstan.

«Checkpoints that are not equipped with modern equipment and inspection complexes provide a loophole for gray imports. Goods that do not correspond to the data stated in the documents are secretly transported through Kyrgyzstan. There were cases when goods were sent to non-existent recipients,» the committee stressed.

According to the analysis of cargoes from Kyrgyzstan, 1,800 facts of import of goods to non-existing recipients were revealed for the first quarter of 2019. The losses are estimated at 1 billion tenge.

«From March 27, 2019, it was decided to strengthen control at checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan. To exclude traffic congestion on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz and Kazakh-Russian borders, control measures are carried out along the route. A thorough reconciliation of the accompanying invoices with the actual cargo is underway. In case of discrepancy, the information of a carrier is sent for a substantive inspection. So Kazakhstan protects itself from gray imports and smuggling that create a danger to domestic producers.

Representatives of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have repeatedly discussed the improvement of the customs, efforts are being made to improve the customs administration,» the State Revenue Committee said.