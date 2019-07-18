Four people suffer in fire in Bishkek cafe

Four people suffered during a fire in a cafe on Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

A call about fire in Ali-Khan cafe was received the day before at 16.21. As a result, Asema beauty salon and Portfel shop burned down. The total fire area reached 780 square meters.

«Four people were poisoned by carbon monoxide. One of them refused hospitalization, three were taken to a hospital. Their condition is stable. In total, five fire brigades worked at the scene. It was completely extinguished at 20.15. Causes of the fire are found out,» the ministry told.