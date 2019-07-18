Explosion in Naryn occurs during construction of road, not at field

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Naryn region commented on the situation with the recent explosion at a gold deposit near Solton-Sary village and death of cattle.

According to officials, the public was reported incorrect information. The explosion occurred during the construction of a road. And the information that people are suffocating is not true.

The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Amanbai Kaipov, representatives of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection and Phytosanitary Inspectorate, as well as the Chinese developer Zhong Ji Mining met with residents of Solton-Sary.

«As for the death of livestock, 22 sheep died in a shed. The cause of their death will be known in 10 days. A corresponding examination is carried out,» the office reported.

Earlier, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety reported that traces of arsenic and nitrate were found in dead animals. Local residents are frightened by continuous explosions at the field and demand to suspend the activities of the Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining.

The company obtained a license at the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2012. The company was supposed to build a plant there this year.