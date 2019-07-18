10:36
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Explosion in Naryn occurs during construction of road, not at field

Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Naryn region commented on the situation with the recent explosion at a gold deposit near Solton-Sary village and death of cattle.

According to officials, the public was reported incorrect information. The explosion occurred during the construction of a road. And the information that people are suffocating is not true.

Related news
Cattle loss, explosions in Solton-Sary: Shepherds demand to close field
The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Naryn region Amanbai Kaipov, representatives of the State Ecological and Technical Inspection and Phytosanitary Inspectorate, as well as the Chinese developer Zhong Ji Mining met with residents of Solton-Sary.

«As for the death of livestock, 22 sheep died in a shed. The cause of their death will be known in 10 days. A corresponding examination is carried out,» the office reported.

Earlier, the State Inspectorate for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety reported that traces of arsenic and nitrate were found in dead animals. Local residents are frightened by continuous explosions at the field and demand to suspend the activities of the Chinese gold mining company Zhong Ji Mining.

The company obtained a license at the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2012. The company was supposed to build a plant there this year.
link:
views: 90
Print
Related
Gas leak causes explosion in Bishkek, house owner injured
Explosion thunders in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek-Moscow train canceled due to explosions in Arys town of Kazakhstan
Commission set up to investigate explosion in Bishkek
Thermal equipment of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu explodes
Filling station explosion: One injured transferred from intensive care unit
Native of Kyrgyzstan suspected of involvement in explosions in Magnitogorsk
Bishkek blast. Police opens investigation into assassination attempt
Suffered from explosion Alexander Gaidukov refuses hospitalization
Explosion in Bishkek. Russian businessman suffers minor injuries
Popular
Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch Jordanian Abdel Halim tells about Kyrgyz wife, heat and borsch
Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law Officials and business of Kyrgyzstan develop new investment protection law
PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China PRC’s policy in Xinjiang. Kyrgyzstan refrains from supporting China
Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek Fire breaks out in Taatan shopping center in Bishkek